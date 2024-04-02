PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance HEA Jasmine Demands a DIVORCE From Gino Season 8, Episode 3 RECAP

Is one of our 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples already getting a divorce? Jasmine and Gino's marriage may be over as Big Ed and Liz try to make it to their wedding without breaking up again. Nicole and Mahmoud are off to a terrible start in the U.S., and Kobe and Emily may have to throw yet ANOTHER wedding. PopCulture's Social Call recaps that and more from Season 8, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?