ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill’s Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill’s death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their “entire music interests” to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band’s publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company’s new partnership with KKR.

“We are proud to continue working with and expand our long-standing relationship with BMG. This new deal ensures ZZ Top’s remarkable legacy will endure for generations to come,” said ZZ Top manager Carl Stubner, of Shelter Music Group, in a statement on the deal. BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch added, “This deal is a testament to the success, staying power and continuing musical relevance of ZZ Top, but also to the power of our partnership with KKR. This agreement furthers our vision of providing artists and songwriters not just a financial exit, but also a vehicle committed to respecting and treasuring their artistry.” Finally, Jenny Box, Partner at KKR, said, “We are excited to invest in ZZ Top’s iconic music and we look forward to collaborating with BMG and ZZ Top to further amplify the reach of their catalogue.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1473311158199365638?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hill died on July, 28, at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72 years old. No official cause of death has been announced, but Hill had been suffering from various health issues, including bursitis. He also had undergone hip surgery shortly before his death. A video from Hill’s final performance with the band emerged after his passing, and it showed the bass player having a difficult time on stage. The clip was from the band’s July 18 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky. In the video, Hill could be seen playing while sitting on a large speaker, as he was having a hard time standing. TMZ noted that concert attendees stated Hill sat for essentially the entire performance and then had to be helped off stage, unable to walk on his own.

The remaining members of ZZ Top subsequently issued a statement on their late bandmate’s death. “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston,” the statement read. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”