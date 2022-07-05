Singer Yrma Lydya Murdered by Husband After She Inquired About Divorce, Reports Say

Mexican singer Yrma Lydya was murdered at a Japanese restaurant in Mexico City on June 23. Police say her husband, lawyer Jesus Hernandez, 79, shot the 21-year-old artist two months after she reached out to a law firm about divorcing him. Hernandez's bodyguard, Benjamin Hernandez, was also arrested.

Lydya and Hernandez were eating at Suntory in the Benito Juarez neighborhood of Mexico City when an argument between the two began. Hernandez then allegedly shot Lydya three times in the chest, reports The Mirror. The Mexican newspaper Excelsior reported Lydya asked a law firm about divorcing Hernandez in April after he was allegedly abusive. She reportedly provided photos of her bruised face as evidence of domestic violence.

Mexico City security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Hernandez met two people at the Japanese restaurant in the afternoon, with Lydya arriving some time afterwards, reports Milenio. He allegedly left four hours later. Sometime during this restaurant outing, gunfire reportedly exploded amidst an argument between the husband and wife. A police officer at the restaurant ran to the private room where they were dining and restrained Hernandez, a witness told Primer Impacto. After the shooting, Hernandez and his bodyguard attempted to flee in a luxury car. They were quickly taken into custody, and Hernandez allegedly tied to bribe the arresting officers.

Hernandez and Benjamin Hernandez made a court appearance on Sunday and are now being held in a Mexico City prison while the investigation is ongoing. Hernandez's request for home confinement was denied. He pleaded not guilty and insisted he did not kill his wife. Hernandez's lawyer claimed prosecutors do not have evidence showing he was the person who pulled the trigger, reports Milenio. Another hearing was held on June 30. Excelsior reported that police are searching for a third party who may have been involved in planning the murder.

Lydya's team posted a message on her Instagram page on June 25, confirming her death and thanking fans for their support. "Let us remember Yrma Lydia with such great talent, joy, and zest for life as she had," the statement read in Spanish. "For your attention and understanding, thank you."

There are reports from Mexico that Hernandez threatened Lydya with violence with a gun in the past. She reportedly filed a police report after Hernandez allegedly assaulted her in December 2021, but she stayed in the marriage. She died just days before she was set to perform at a concert in Glendale, California, as part of the Grandiosas 12 tour spotlighting Central and South American singers.