Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist Just Got Engaged

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug are getting married. The “Go Crazy” rapper popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on stage at his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert in Atlanta.

Social media users shared videos and images from the special moment. Young Thug gets on one knee as he pulls out a massive diamond ring while smiling. The words “Will You Marry Me” are also displayed on a giant screen on stage.

Mariah yells into the mic, telling the crowd, “Guess I’m getting married!” as audience members cheer them on. The newly engaged couple then seal the deal with a kiss.

Recently, Mariah revealed she wanted to get married. During an interview with Power 105.1, she told hosts that she’s ready to “settle down” and eventually have a child, but at the moment, didn’t want any pressure to get pregnant right away.

Speaking with radio legend Angie Martinez, Mariah told her, “I wanna settle down but I still wanna work. I wanna be married – that’s my plan. I can’t speak for everybody but that’s my plan. That’s what I’m doing. I want at least one [baby]. I’ll start with that and see how I can manage. I wanna be married first. I really do, because I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby. I want it to be out of love and not just out of responsibility.”

The couple have been dating for about four years but went through a breakup in October briefly after jailhouse calls of Young Thug talking about other women, and subsequent DM’s to women, were released.

Mariah, 28, is from Atlanta, Georgia, as is Young Thug, who is 34. She’s been active in music since 2018, while Young Thug has been in the industry since 2010.