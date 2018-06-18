XXXTentacion Shooting a Possible Drive-By, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday. He was 20 years-old.

According to the dispatch audio released to The Blast, the shooting was possibly the result of a drive-by.

“Several gunshots, possibly a drive-by, no description on the subject,” the dispatcher said. “Someone in a black BMW 3X. Witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject’s vehicle, shot somebody in a black BMW.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Deparment responded to the shooting, writing on social that the dispatch call was received at 3:57 p.m.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

At 5:40 p.m. ET the department confirmed he had died.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Multiple graphic videos of the shooting’s aftermath also made their way onto Twitter with the rapper’s body still in the car, showing no signs of life.

The original report from the site indicated a gunman ran up to his car and opened fire with a weapon.

The rapper began his music career at 15-year-old and caught his first big brak in 2017 with his album 17. His second album, ?, dropped in March.

The 20-year-old has also faced a number of legal issues. In October 2016, he was arrested and charged with 15 felonies for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend. The charges included aggravated battery, witness tampering and false imprisonment. He was out on house arrest as a condition of his bail, but a judge released him from house arrest in March in order to tour and help promote his new album.

Hours before the shooting he announced on his Instagram story that he was “planning a charity event for this weekend.” His previous involvement in charity work includes running a YouTube page called #TheHelpingHandChallenge on his account, generating over 4.2 million views as he donated video game consoles to various foster homes in the attempt to inspire others to make their own donations to the less fortunate.