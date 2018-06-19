XXXTentacion’s Label Releases Statement About His Death: ‘Everyone at Caroline Records Is Shocked’

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday in Southern Florida on Monday outside of a motorcycle shop.

Caroline Records, the label that helped the 20-year-old release his two studio albums in 17 and ?, released a statement to Variety on Monday evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion,” the statement read. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had his label Bad Vibes Forever sign a distribution deal with the company, a subsidiary of Capitol Music Group, back in October 2017 for $6 million, one album deal. That album turned out to be the March album title ?, and it made its way to the top of the Billboard 200 charts with singles Sad! and Changes making their way up the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The shooting took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday afternoon when XXXTentacion was shot inside his car.

“Several gunshots, possibly a drive-by, no description on the subject,” the Broward County Sheriff Department’s dispatch call said. “Someone in a black BMW 3X. Witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject’s vehicle, shot somebody in a black BMW.”

The Blast reported on Monday afternoon that authorities are looking for two suspects described as black males wearing purple hoodies and long sleeves. The shooter was reportedly wearing a black mask.

Numerous members of the rap and music communities have reached out and offered their condolences over the young man’s passing.

“Rest in peace,” Kanye West tweeted. “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

“This got me f— up,” J. Cole wrote. “RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.”

“Tormented and disturbed as he may have been, X was an extremely talented individual who impacted the world in his meteoric rise to fame,” Mogli The Iceburg posted. “Deeply saddened by this.”

Numerous fans also left heartfelt messages for the rapper, and called out others for being quick to point out his controversial past. XXXTentacion was arrested in 2016 for what ended up being 15 felony charges over allegedly assaulting and false imprisoning his pregnant girlfriend. He was on modified house arrest at the time of his shooting and his trial over the charges was scheduled for later in 2018.