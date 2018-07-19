Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men in XXXTentacion Killing

A Florida grand jury indicted four men in connection with the June killing of rapper XXXTentacion Thursday.

Police have only arrested two of the men, Dedrick D. Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, reports the Sun-Sentinel.

Boatwright was arrested on July 5 for an unrelated drug case, then was arrested again on July 10 for his alleged role in XXXTentacion’s murder Williams was arrested two days after the shooting.

Trayvon Newsom, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, are wanted by police for their alleged roles in the shooting.

The suspects were charged with first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm in the indictment.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. An SUV pulled up to the shop, blocking XXXTentacion from leaving. Two gunmen — believed to be Boatwright and Newsom — jumped out of the vehicle and shot the rapper and robbed him, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams is believed to be the driver of the SUV. Allen was seen in security footage from the motorcycle shop, and his alleged role in the shooting is unknown.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was 20. He released two albums, including ?, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March. After his death, his song “Sad!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and “Changes” became a Top 20 hit. Before his death, XXXTentacion reportedly signed a $10 million record deal, the New York Times earlier this month.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges from an October 2016 arrest. The allegations led to Spotify pulling his music for a brief time. After his death, “Sad!” broke a Spotify record with 10.4 million streams on June 19.

XXXTentacion was laid to rest after a public memorial on June 27, organized by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard. His mother also posted a mysterious sonogram on Instagram, suggesting that XXXTentacion will be a father. The identity of the baby’s mother has not been revealed. His will also reportedly left out a pregnant ex-girlfriend.

“Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” XXXTentacion’s managers said in a statement last month. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Newsome or Allen are asked to call Detectives Walt Foster and John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime stoppers at 954-493-8477.

