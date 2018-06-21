XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift’s Streaming Record on Spotify

In the wake of his death, it has been revealed that XXXTentacion broke one of Taylor Swift's streaming records on Spotify.

According to Variety, the rapper's song "Sad!" racked up 10.4 million streams the day he died, June 19. Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do" earned an approximate 10.1 million streams the day it dropped last summer on Aug. 25, 2017.

The enormous achievement is obviously shadowed by the sad reality that it stems from fans taking to the music streaming service to play the song following XXXTentacion's passing, but it also serves at a bit of an ironic bookend for his rocky relationship with Spotify.

Not long ago, the company removed all of XXXTentacion's songs from their Spotify-specific playlists after public outcry over assault charges he was facing. They have since retracted the policy.

As has been widely reported, XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — was shot and killed while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Following his death, many of the rapper's fans took to social media to share their feelings about the tragic loss.

"Xxxtentacion was a true, pure human that talked about problems that a lot of people don't have the nerves to talk about. He helped millions of people through hard times," one fan tweeted. "You may be gone, but your music will always live on. Rest In Peace Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy."

his versatility, creativity, and energy made him one of the most talented artists of our generation. rip @xxxtentacion you won't be forgotten. only used a mechanical pencil and some q-tips on this piece. pic.twitter.com/RPEqEyhMyh — Chelsea McCaw (@ChelseaMcCaw) June 20, 2018

"My 15 year old son is destroyed over the tragic death of his favorite artist[, XXXTentacion]," someone else said. "Not sure how to help him process his pain.He was very close to him as X had a way of reaching kids in a positive way. So tragic our world is so sad at times."

They’re going to make movies about #XXXTENTACION mark my words, his story is too impactful, he literally blew up an underground scene of musicians in Florida, I can’t wait see it. pic.twitter.com/5HDwWYvV49 — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) June 20, 2018

The Broward County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting, and sent out a "big thank you" the "social media community for the many tips" they have "received regarding the death" of XXXTentacion.

They have also asked that "anyone with further information" please reach out to them as soon as possible, adding that a reward may be given to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest.