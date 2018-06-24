XXXTentacion Bought 4 Homes for Family Members Before His Death

XXXTentacion made sure to give his family a helping hand weeks before he was shot and killed in Florida.

The embattled rapper, who was shot to death in an attempted robbery outside a motorcycle dealership in Florida, reportedly bought several homes for his family members shortly before his death.

According to real estate records obtained by TMZ, XXX purchased the homes in South Florida between the months of April and June, spending a total of approximately $1.7 million.

The homes he bought are as follows:

$420,000 for a 3 bed, 2 bath 2,000 square foot home.

$467,500 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,300 square foot home.

$385,000 for a 4 bed, 2 bath 2,100 square foot home.

$500,000 for a 4 bed, 3 bath 2,700 square foot home.

It wasn’t revealed who the homes were purchased for, but sources told the outlet XXX took care of his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and great-grandmothers.

The “Look At Me!” rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed Monday in South Florida. He was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend several times in 2016. Despite the controversy, his second album, ?, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

His music library skyrocketed to the top of the charts days after his death.

On Wednesday, Dedrick D. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid licence and probation violation for theft of a car. Police issued two other arrest warrants for other suspects allegedly involved in the murder. Their identities were not released.

“Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” his representatives said in a statement. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team — manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

They continued, “XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit.”

No other details on XXXTentacion’s death are available at this time.

On Thursday, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, hinted he was going to become a father soon by posting a sonogram on Instagram. She declined to provide further details, including who the mother of the baby is.