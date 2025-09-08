Why Post Malone and Jelly Roll Didn’t Show Up to the VMAs

Seems like Post Malone is too big of a “Rockstar” to show up to this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

His fans may have been running in circles, wondering why the singer didn’t show to the ceremony despite his scheduled appearance, but host LL Cool J explained his absence: the singer is currently on a world tour, with the most recent stop being Germany.

Despite not coming to the awards, he livestreamed a performance from the concert in Germany. On the stream, he appeared with fellow singer Jelly Roll to perform their country collaboration “Losers.” The song hit #25 on the Billboard charts.

“Losers” comes from Post Malone’s sixth album F-1 Trillion, which released last year. The album was primarily country music, a stark shift for the artist, as he usually leans towards hip-hop or pop.

The chart-topping album features collaborations with basically every country artist ever, including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and more. The song with Morgan Wallen, titled “I Had Some Help,” went #1 on the Billboard charts. The album was also nominated for Best Country Album and Best Recording Package at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

His next tour stop is tomorrow in London, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The European leg of the tour will conclude on September 14, in Lisbon, Portugal.