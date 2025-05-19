Why ‘American Idol’ Viewers Hated Jessica Simpson’s Performance

Jessica Simpson made what was supposed to be a triumphant return in a televised musical performance. The “With You” singer hit the stage in a recent episode of American Idol for the season finale, performing alongside contestant Josh King, and not many viewers were impressed.

Instead, some social media viewers defined her performance as “cringe.” Her comeback has been highly anticipated but didn’t land well.

“The Jessica Simpson Josh King American Idol performance might be the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever seen! Even the judges are cringing! His harmonica though…” wrote one fan to X, formerly Twitter. “Luke’s face during that Jessica Simpson performance is the epitome of cringe,” wrote another fan, referring to judge Luke Bryan.

The fashion house owner performed “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” She also performed a song from her EP Nashville Canyon, titled “Blame Me.” It marked Simpson’s first performance on the show in 15 years.

Simpson’s new music comes on the heels of a divorce from retired NFL star, Eric Johnson. The former pair share three children together. She promises this album is her most personal project yet. She recorded the album in Nashville, TN, which she says holds sentimental value.

“This is where I discover myself,” she said, per PEOPLE. “This is where I’m born free… I did a gospel record at 14 here. I got to write my first songs here. I wrote my whole country record here, and I was always so safe.”

This marks her second country album, with the first being released in 2008, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums list. But she was dropped from her label, causing her to take an extended hiatus.

“I took a long break,” Simpson said. “I was mad at music a bit. After being dropped with a number one country album, I was dropped and I just never understood it. They just said I would never recoup if I didn’t give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful.”