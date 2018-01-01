Watch Mariah Carey Demand Hot Tea During Her New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

All Mariah Carey wanted for New Year’s Eve was a cup of hot tea. But there was none to be found on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage, which Carey proclaimed “a disaster.”

“I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me,” she said during her performance. “They told me there would be tea. Oh! It’s a disaster. OK, well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea!”

But now we know she eventually found some.

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve despite last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again.