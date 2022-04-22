UK Singer Tom Grennan Injured in Assault and Robbery Outside NYC Bar, Cancels DC Show

✖

British singer Tom Grennan has been hospitalized after being injured in "an unprovoked attack and robbery" Wednesday night. A statement shared to the "Little Bit Of Love" musician's social media accounts overnight, and signed by his manager, John Dawkins, revealed that Grennan, 26, was reportedly attacked "in the early hours" Thursday following his performance at New York City's Bowery Ballroom Wednesday as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 tour.

Dawkins said, "In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York Show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan." Dawkins did not share where exactly the incident took place, though he said Grennan "is currently in hospital" and being "assessed by doctors for his injuries." Dawkins said the singer suffered "a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw" in the incident. The statement added, "Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring," before Dawkins confirmed that Grennan's upcoming shows – a show in Washington, D.C. on Friday and a show in Boston on Saturday – have been postponed.

"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made," the statement read. "We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

Further details of the incident were not provided. A New York Police Department public information spokesperson told the New York Post that there "is no report with that name on file."

Just hours before the alleged assault, Grennan, who was nominated for several 2022 BRIT Awards, including song of the year for "Little Bit of Love," shared his appreciation for New York and his fans. On Instagram, the musician shared a photo of himself standing in front of a crosswalk light as well as a photo from his performance, writing, "The big apple you lot are magic."

The reported assault came amid Grennan's ongoing world tour, which kicked off n Minneapolis on April 14. In addition to the two postponed stops, the tour will see Grennan traveling to San Francisco before the U.S. leg wraps up in Los Angeles on April 27. Grennan will make stops across Europe before the tour concludes at the Superbloom festival in Munich Germany on Sept. 4. It is unclear if any other tour dates will be affected by the incident.