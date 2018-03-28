Tyga Denies Paternity of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Amid massive amounts of speculation, Tyga wants to clear the air on one thing: He is not the father of ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi.

Though the 28-year-old rapper did not mention the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member nor her 7-week-old daughter by name, he did deny paternity claims that caused a frenzy in November 2017.

I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that.

People should be able to live in peace. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 26, 2018

“I never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” Tyga tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace,” said the hitmaker, who shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, who is also mom to Jenner’s 16-month-old niece Dream Kardashian.

On Feb. 1, Jenner welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she began dating in April 2017 after dating Tyga for almost three years. The theory that Tyga was actually the father of baby Stormi stems from how quickly Jenner and Scott got pregnant after Jenner and Tyga’s split.

Others wondered if Tyga was alluding to possible paternity drama on Instagram in February when he posted a number of photos promoting his album on Instagram, letting his inner angst fly in the captions.

“Tell me that the stories all lies now yeh,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “KYOTO,” the name of his upcoming album.

“Is this what u need to feel better?” he wrote in another post. In a third, he wrote, “Am I talkin foreign when I say I miss u.”

“All I wanted was to talk to u,” he wrote as a tease for his new song “Temperature.”

Fans thought that due to the timing of the posts and choice of lyrics, he could be implying that things weren’t as they seemed between him and his ex.

But earlier this month, momager Kris Jenner shut down speculation that Tyga is the father.

“Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual,” the KarJenner matriarch told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

Kris appears to have warmed up to Scott, gushing over the new member of the family during an interview with reporters at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills.

“He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” she said.

She also dished on Kylie’s new role as a mother.

“It’s great. She loves it. She’s doing really, really great,” Kris said at the time. “The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.”