Tragically Hip Lead Singer Gord Downie Dead at 53

Gord Downie of the iconic Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53.

In a statement posted online from the band’s website, the Kingston, Ontario group confirmed Downie died “with his beloved children and family close by” on Tuesday evening.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips,” the statement said.

With Downie’s death spreading across social media Wednesday morning, musicians, fans and politicians expressed their condolences, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau tweeted several posts Wednesday morning, writing, “Canada’s identity & culture are richer for Gord Downie’s work.”

Canada’s identity & culture are richer for Gord Downie’s work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

Full statement on the death of the Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie: https://t.co/FiHhj9Spee — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

The prime minister also took a moment to express his gratitude towards his friend in an interview at Parliament Hill, telling reporters in a teary state “we are less as a country without Gord Downie in it.”

“We all knew it was coming but we hoped it wasn’t. I thought I was going to make it through this, but I’m not. It hurts,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

For more than 30 years, the singer-songwriter wrote numerous hits such as “Bobcaygeon,” “Ahead By a Century,” “Courage,” and “New Orleans is Sinking.” In addition to a dozen studio albums and solo projects, Downie was regarded as one of Canada‘s most beloved singer-songwriters.

Fans first learned of his illness last May when the band announced they would be heading out on a tour for their 14th studio album, “Man Machine Poem,” which many believed was their last together. The 15-show “farewell tour” in the summer of 2016 sold out in stadiums across the country. Their final stop was in the band’s hometown of Kingston, which was broadcast live across the country and attended by celebrities, along with the prime minister.

The Amherstview, Ontario native was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer in December 2015. He leaves behind four children.