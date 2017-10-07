Tom Petty’s Cause of Death Investigation ‘Deferred’

Tom Petty’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, and it may be a while before fans know what killed the 66-year-old rock legend.

Officials have reportedly “deferred” the investigation into his cause of death, according to The Blast.

Apparently the autopsy was completed, but further tests needed to be conducted.

Furthermore, Petty’s family needed his death certificate to have either a cause of death or “deferred” listed on it in order to obtained a burial permit.

Samples have been obtained from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s body to ensure that further tests, such as toxicology, can be conducted. This allows Petty’s family to carry out funeral and burial plans.

Petty died on Monday after being rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” saidTony Dimitriades, Petty’s longtime manager. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of (Monday) morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”