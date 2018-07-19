Tom Jones Cancels England Concert Due to Illness

Tom Jones has been forced to cancel several tour dates in England after a medical emergency saw him being rushed to the hospital.

The 77-year-old Award-winning artist was forced to cancel two concerts in England after he had to be hospitalized for a bacterial infection. Jones, 78, announced the cancellation of his Stansted Park show near the city of Chichester, West Sussex, England that was scheduled for Wednesday night via his Twitter account.

Important show information about tonight’s performance from @CuffeandTaylor pic.twitter.com/DwNBFpzSXy — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) July 18, 2018

In a second post on Thursday announcing the cancellation of his concert at Chester Raceourse, the singer revealed that he is suffering from a bacterial infection.

“It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones‘ performance at Chester Racecourse this evening. This show will be rescheduled for Sunday 12 August,” a statement posted to Jones’ Twitter account reads. “The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologizes for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.”

Jones, whose hits include “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New Pussycat,” also released a statement apologizing to his fans and thanking them for their well wishes.

“I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and it is so disappointing when things don’t go right,” he wrote. “Although I can’t perform again tonight at Chester Racecourse, the good news is that we get another date in Chester on August 12, so hopefully I will see you there. Until then, a sincere thank you for your support and understanding.”

This is not the first time that Jones has been forced to cancel tour dates. In September 2017, he was forced to postpone his U.S. tour just five days before it was scheduled to start due to medical issues. While he did not initially comment on the exact cause of the postponement, he later revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery.