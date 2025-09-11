‘This Is the Way Rock Stars Die’: The Who’s Pete Townshend Reveals Relapse

Pete Townshend is opening up about a recent relapse in his long-held sobriety after a surgery led to him getting “re-addicted” to painkillers.

The Who guitarist, 80, spoke about his struggle with pills in a new interview with The New York Times, revealing the relapse came three decades into his sobriety.

“I went through a period of feeling very depressed,” the legendary rocker said. “And when I had the knee operation early this year, I got re-addicted to painkillers. This is the way rock stars die, OxyContin.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Pete Townshend performs onstage during the The Who – The Song Is Over – North American Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Townshend said he considered the slip a relapse, explaining, “I’d gone through severe alcohol addiction for many years, then narcotics. I’d been clean for over 30 years.” Fortunately, the guitarist was able to find sobriety once again with the help of a “close friend” who works at a Spanish recovery clinic and “got my head sorted out.”

Now, Townshend told the outlet, “I’m feeling really good at the moment.”

Townshend also spoke of The Who’s farewell tour in the wide-ranging interview, which also included bandmate Roger Daltrey. Asked if the band would be adding more dates to their current tour, Townshend said the answer was “in Roger’s hands.”

“If we don’t extend, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back and played all those important venues we’ve left off the list?” he asked, adding, “I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to f—king drop dead on the stage.”

He also noted that he and Daltrey, 81, could finally have answers about their contentious relationship once their last tour comes to a close. “The end of the tour could give Roger and I permission never to call each other again,” he said, adding, “I hope that doesn’t happen.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.