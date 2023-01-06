Theophilus London Found Safe After Reportedly Going Missing for Months

Rapper Theophilus London was found safe, his cousin Mikhail Noel wrote on Instagram Wednesday night. London's family filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 28, saying that he had not been heard from since July 2022. Noel did not include details on how his cousin was found.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," Noel wrote on Instagram. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

Noel included a picture of London, alongside another message from his family. "We have found Theo," the statement read. "He is safe and well. At this time, the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

Last week, London's family made a public plea for help after they traveled to California from Trinidad and Tobago to report him missing. "Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the family's statement read. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles."

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you," London's father, Lary Moses London, added in the statement. "And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

Although London's family said he had not been heard from since July, the Los Angeles Police Department said someone saw him in October. "On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles," the LAPD said in a statement to CNN. "The person reporting and Theophilus's family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned,"

London, 35, was prolific on Instagram, but he stopped posting there suddenly in July. He was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and began recording music in New York City. He released several albums and EPs, including MDS in October 2021. He also appeared on Kanye West's Grammy-nominated hit "All Day." London also worked with A$AP Rocky, Tame Impala, Big Boi, Louis the Child, Azealia Banks, Rihanna, and Travis Scott.