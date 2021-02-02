'The Voice' Winner Jake Hoot and Kelly Clarkson Release Music Video for Duet 'I Would've Loved You'

After releasing their duet, "I Would've Loved You," last week, The Voice winner Jake Hoot and his former coach Kelly Clarkson have shared the song's music video, premiering the clip on Monday, Feb. 1. Shot in The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, the video sees Hoot and Clarkson singing separately on stage and in an empty balcony before they face each other for the song's dramatic conclusion.

"I hope yall are ready for it! Here is the much anticipated music video of my new single, I Would’ve Loved You featuring the one and only @kellyclarkson !" Hoot shared on Instagram. "I am so proud at the way this video turned out, and I hope yall love it!"

"I Would've Loved You" is the first single from Hoot's debut EP, Love Out of Time, which was released on Jan. 27. The song was written by Hoot with Jamie Floyd and Lonestar’s Dean Sams, and Hoot told Everything Nash that he thought of Clarkson for his duet partner right away.

"When we wrote it, I said, 'I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,'" he recalled. "When I was on The Voice, she said, 'Hey, let’s do something together.' So I sent it to her and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, 'You know what? I’m just going to text her again,' because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things."

When Hoot originally sent Clarkson the song, she didn't have a chance to hear it, but once she did, she was on board. "She called me back immediately and she said, 'I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,'" he continued. "Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine, recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record, or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly."

See the track list for Love Out of Time below.

1. "This Is The Night" (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Kylie Sackley)

2. "Love Out Of Time" (Jake Hoot and Dave Pahanish)

3. "Somethin’ We Can Slow Dance To" (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Olivia Rudeen)

4. "I Would’ve Loved You feat. Kelly Clarkson" (Jake Hoot, Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd)

5. "La Bamba" feat. Ricky Duran