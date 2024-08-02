The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Presses Him to Sell Home to Pay $7 Million Judgment

The Game still has a $7 million judgment to pay off. The Compton-born rapper was sued by Priscilla Rainey in 2015. She claims she was sexually assaulted during what she thought was a required after-hours date while taping his never-aired VH1 reality dating series, She Got Game. the show was scrapped due to the scandal.

A jury eventually awarded her roughly $7 million in 2016 due to him not appearing in court. He vowed to never pay the judgment. Per All Hip-Hop, he boasted about not paying in a 2016 Instagram post. "Don't be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain't gettin s###!" he wrote at the time. "Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her," he added, alleging she was disgruntled after not getting selected. "She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!"

Now, Rainey wants a judge to begin seizing his assets, including his Calabasas home, to begin paying her. She also wants a judge to demand The Game to speak in court about his disobeying the judgment.

"I further request that the Court set a time and place for hearing and order the Judgment Debtor to show cause why an order for sale of the dwelling should not be made in accordance with this application," her new court document reads. "The records of the Los Angeles County Tax Assessor indicate that there is no current homeowner's exemption or disabled veteran's exemption for the dwelling.