Taylor Swift Releases New Album ‘Lover,’ and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

The world is Taylor Swift‘s oyster and we’re just living in it. The pop star released her seventh studio album, Lover, at midnight on Friday to much fanfare. Music fans were in for a late night as the album was one of her longest to date with 18 songs.

Before the album came out, Swift had released a handful of singles from Lover, which only amplified expectations for the rest of the songs. Her songs “Me!”, “The Archer,” “You Need To Calm Down,” and “Lover” all rose on the charts instantly after being released individually.

When the album dropped, Swift tweeted the following: “This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Before the release, Swift told Vogue how this album has such a different feel for her than previous ones.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory,” Swift said, adding that she couldn’t stop writing these songs once she got the idea.

The rest of the album features a collection of vintage Taylor with a few of the songs tapping into her earlier years circa her Red album. Besides the previously known collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco! on the single “Me!”, which was the first single off her new album, Swift also teamed up with one of her idols, The Dixie Chicks, on the song, “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Other notable songs on the album include the first track, “I Forgot That You Existed”, and the 13th song — which Swifties are well aware is her favorite number — which is called, “False God.”

For all the fans who stayed up awaiting the release, it seems that none of them were disappointed with the end result.

CRUEL SUMMER OH MY GOD THE BRIDGEEEE A LYRICAL MASTERPIECE ONE OF HER BEST POP SONGS LYRICALLY ALSO THE HE LOOKS SO PRETTY LIKE A DEVIL LINE THE WAY SHE YELLS AHHHH 8.5/10 — 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆, 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂🦋🏹 (@LoversKarma) August 23, 2019

#Lover IS OUT AND IM BEYOND HAPPY — j (@repjazmin) August 23, 2019

my favorite thing about Taylor Swift releasing a new album is texting all my best friends as we listen together for the first time 🥺💜 #lover is SO. GOOD. 🙌🏼 — Sara Weathers (@sara_jean16) August 23, 2019

#Lover IS EVERYTHING I COULDVE WANTED AND MORE!!!!! 😧 literally me when cruel summer started- getaway car is SHAKING — shannon (@shanmcgg) August 23, 2019

Swift released her debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006. She followed that up with Speak Now, Fearless, Red, 1989 and Reputation.