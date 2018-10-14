Rapper T.I. Blasts Donald Trump, Kanye West With New Music Video Starring Melania Lookalike

T.I. dropped an NSFW video on Friday, blasting President Donald Trump and Kanye West with a video co-starring a Melania Trump lookalike stripper.

The rapper shared a one-minute clip on his Twitter account, with the caption “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.” The clip starts with footage of the president, then a scene with T.I. on an Oval Office set. A stripper is seen wearing the infamous “I really don’t care” jacket the First Lady first wore in June, and dances on the desk in front of T.I. Next. A brief clip shows the stripper spraypainting on a portrait of Trump.

The clip ends with a reminder that T.I.’s next album, Dime Trap, is now available.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s communications director, noticed the clip and called for a boycott of T.I.’s work. “How is this acceptable?” she wrote, adding the hashtag “disgusting.”

T.I. previously made it clear he is no fan of Trump or West’s meeting with the president. After West’s 10-minute long rant in the Oval Office on Thursday, T.I. shared a long message on Instagram, accusing West of being only out for himself.

“Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” the rapper and actor wrote on Instagram. “Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!!”

T.I. went on to say he now regrets ever working with West in the past.

“You a– kissing and boot licking on a whole new level & I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.’ And this s– is regurgitating,” he continued. “At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

During West’s visit to the White House Thursday, he told President Trump he was misdiagnosed as bipolar and had “sleep deprivation.” He also told Trump the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like Superman.

T.I. worked with West on a number of tracks, including “Swagga Like Us” in 2008 and West’s April single “Ye vs. The People.” In July, T.I. told The Hollywood Reporter he was not aware that West planned to release the song.

“I never thought he’d put it out because of the blatant honesty, because I actually wanted to say things that I felt people walking the streets would say,” he said. “I wanted to give it a very organic feel. I think it was extremely courageous of him to just put it out the next day regardless of the adverse opinion that it may receive from his fans.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images