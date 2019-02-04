Super Bowl 2019: Christina Aguilera Fans Upset She Didn’t Make Surprise Appearance at Maroon 5 Halftime Show

Christina Aguilera fans were disappointed when the singer did not make a surprise appearance during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

Fans were hoping to see the “Beautiful” singer after she made headlines after making an appearance on What What Happens Live Thursday and chose to please the fifth when host Andy Cohen asked her if she would be performing “Moves Like Jagger” alongside the headliners.

The performance would have marked a reunion for Aguilera and Levine ever since the pop star left the NBC competition series. Aguilera served as a coach on The Voice for the first season, as well as Seasons 2, 3, 5, 8 and 10.

Fans took to Twitter as the halftime show came to an end to express their disappointment.

“I thought [Aguilera] was supposed to be a part of this halftime,” one fan wrote. “Disappointed #SuperBowl.”

Another added, “No Christina Aguilera or Cardi B?? s—y halftime show…”

“No [Aguilera]= worse halftime show EVER!” a third proclaimed, while adding that Levine certainly looks “great” regardless.

Another Aguilera fan claimed they were “robbed” of a surprise appearance.

Aguilera made headlines when she made an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live and chose to plead the fifth when Andy Cohen asked her if she would perform the song with Levine during the halftime show.

Ahead of the release of her latest album, Liberation, Aguilera opened up about why she will never return to the series, calling it an “energy sucker” and a “churning hamster wheel.”

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” she told Billboard back in May 2018. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” she added. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Levine has served as a coach on The Voice for every season so far, staying in his red chair alongside Blake Shelton.

After touring the U.S. to support her album, Aguilera revealed Tuesday she will be heading to Las Vegas with her own residency, The Xperience.

“The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet,” Aguilera said in a press release. “Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience.”

Ahead of the performance, Levine broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Maroon 5 agreeing to play the halftime show.

“No one thought about it more than I did,” Levine said Thursday night in his only interview before the NFL event. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. … I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”