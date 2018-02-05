Prince’s Half-Brother Approves of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Tribute

Justin Timberlake’s tribute to Prince got mixed reactions online, just there was one notable person who approved: Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker.

Baker used his PRN Family Twitter account to give his mark of approval of the tribute, which included a video projection of an archived Prince performance.

He quoted a tweet that called the performance “beautiful,” added a thumbs up and tagged Timberlake. He also shared the definition of a hologram to clear up the confusion surrounding the use of Prince’s likeness.

Baker was one of the harshest critics when news leaked of a Prince hologram being used for the performance. He disapproved of the reports, which turned out to be wrong.

He later discovered that Timberlake never intended to use a hologram, just a projection of real Prince footage.

“There was never any plans for Justin’s Super Bowl LII halftime show to include a hologram of Prince,” Baker wrote.

In the performance, Timberlake covered Prince‘s “I Would Die 4 U.” As Timberlake sat down at a piano to cover the song, archived footage of the late music icon was projected onto a large sheet. It was not done with CGI and animation as some fans feared.

