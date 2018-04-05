Rapper Suge Knight Hospitalized

Rapper and record producer Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight has been hospitalized since Tuesday after being moved from L.A. County Jail — two weeks before his murder trial is scheduled to begin, TMZ reports.

The news outlet reports the former Death Row Records exec was transferred to a local hospital around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, where he reportedly remains.

It’s unclear why Knight was removed from the jail and rushed to a hospital, but the 52-year-old has had several health issues as of late. In 2017, he was hospitalized and treated for blood clots, which have reportedly been a recurring issue for him. He also passed out during a court hearing in March 2015.

The notorious hip-hop mogul faces a slew of legal troubles as well, having been indicted on charges in August after making criminal threats against Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray in 2014.

Months before that, Knight was the driver in a hit-and-run incident in Compton, California that left Terry Carter dead and another man, Cle “Bone” Sloan, hospitalized. Carter was Knight’s friend and the co-founder of Heavyweight Records. Sloan, a filmmaker, suffered a mangled foot and head injuries.

Knight turned himself in to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the day after the incident and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Security footage of the burger stand parking lot showed Knight running over both men. Knight’s attorney claims the video helps exonerate Knight’s self-defense claim but law enforcement officials argue Knight had time to escape the situation before mortally wounding Carter.

His violent outbursts and threats reportedly stem from him being extremely dissatisfied with the way he was portrayed in the film.

Knight also reportedly conspired to bribe witnesses in his murder case last year, prompting the district attorney to ask the court to conduct a separate investigation into the integrity of his lawyer, Matthew Fletcher. Fletcher was arrested in January and then indicted, along with Knight’s former lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper, on charges of conspiracy.

Despite the drama with Knight’s lawyers, his trial is scheduled to begin on April 19. Knight is reportedly down to one lawyer, Dominique Banos.

Sources close to Knight have claimed that the case revolving around the murder charge is falling apart and that police are just out to get him.

Meanwhile, although directly unrelated to Knight, the actor who portrayed him Straight Outta Compton, has also been in trouble with the law recently. Richard Marcos Taylor was arrested after an altercation in May 2017 with a security guard at a Florida resort. He was eventually released on a $1,500 bail and charged with battery.