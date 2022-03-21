Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Raises Eyebrows Saying ‘Maybe We Should Listen to Putin’

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is in hot water again this weekend after suggesting that fans “listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying” about the invasion of Ukraine. Lewis is known for spreading far-right conspiracy theories in recent years, and he dedicated quite a bit of time to that pursuit on Thursday. His stage banter was transcribed by reporters from BlabberMouth.net.

Lewis was not performing with his band Staind on Thursday, but as a solo country music artist. At a show in Portsmouth, Ohio, the 49-year-old singer said: “So, I’m not gonna go into some big get-myself-in-trouble dissertation. All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything.” From there, Lewis launched into a slew of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about politics, media and espionage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lewis parroted the general beliefs that the U.S. government is not functional and is actually controlled by an unelected “deep state” apparatus, of which the media is a part. He also referred to “the Internet and the people that control it,” suggesting that all of these faceless enemies are receiving “kickbacks” for vocally supporting Ukraine.

“You know, as f-ed up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying,” Lewis told the crowd. He then suggested referenced Jewish philanthropist George Soros – a common antiSemitic dog-whistle tactic – saying that Soros and the amorphous “deep state” have a vested interest in “trying to protect Ukraine.” At the same time, he suggested that the entire conflict in Ukraine is staged for the benefit of international audiences.

Some of the things Lewis referenced have been shared on social media by pro-Kremlin accounts, suggesting that it may be disinformation Putin’s government is actively trying to spread. The Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine is unlawful by every established standard and precedent, and Putin has a well-documented history of violence and weaponized disinformation.

Lewis acknowledged that this diatribe would probably be recorded and shared online and that it would be unpopular. He said: “That should be good tomorrow. And you know what, though – f- ’em if they can’t handle the truth. It seems like nobody wants to hear the truth these days. They just wanna put their masks on and walk around like f-ing zombies.”

Lewis also shared misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic during this speech, espousing anti-mask and anti-vaccination views. For all the up-to-date scientific information about the novel coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website here.