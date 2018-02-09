Victoria Beckham Joins Spice Girls Reunion to Do Her Own Thing Again

When the Spice Girls reunited in London last week, fans were shocked to see Victoria Beckham join her old “girl power” pals.

The 43-year-old fashion designer had previously said she would not take part in appearances or a tour with the group, citing her family and business commitments. But sources connected to the group told TMZ that Beckham, known as Posh Spice, agreed to the reunion to step out of husband David Beckham’s shadow.

The insiders said that Victoria and David often do their own thing, but said she is bored doing small projects and joining him for many appearances. Instead, she is looking to “individualize herself” by rejoining her former girl band, ironically.

Days after the Spice Girls members got together at Geri Halliwell’s home in London, TMZ reported that the ’90s girl group will hit the stage together again in late summer with a U.K. and U.S. tour. Aside from their performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in Britain, the reported tour will be the first major reunion for the group since it was disbanded in 2000.

TMZ suggested that Beckham may also be looking to rejoin her bandmates for the massive payout she would receive as perhaps the most in-demand member, seeing as she was hesitant to sign on for the project.

Insiders say that the group, which includes Beckham, Halliwell, Mel Brooks, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, will not be paid equally for the tour, and that Beckham is in a position to bring in the biggest paycheck.

“They are worth more as a group than they are individually, so this is a great venture for all of them,” a source added of the speculated tour.

Following rumblings that the Spice Girls were planning a comeback, the group issued a statement following their London meet-up and a group photo posted on social media.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” they said in a statement. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.”

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations,” the group added.