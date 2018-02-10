Victoria Beckham Says Spice Girls Are Not Going On Tour

Reports hit the web earlier this week that the Spice Girls reunion would involve a concert tour reaching across the United Kingdom and the United States. But Victoria Beckham, a.k.a Posh Spice, says don’t count on it.

“I’m not going on tour,” Beckham said in an interview with British Vogue. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Beckham addressed the photo of the band’s reunion, but said she’s still not sure what they plan to do going forward.

“It was so great to see the girls,” Beckham said. “We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

Beckham, the wife of famous retired soccer player David Beckham, started her own fashion line back in 2008. She said that remains her main focus going forward.

“You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality,” Beckham said. “I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit.”

The group sent social media into a frenzy when they posted a group photo from Beckham’s Instagram on Feb. 2, posing alongside their former manager Simon Fuller.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the caption read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”