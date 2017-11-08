Social Media Reacts to Justin Timberlake as Super Bowl LII’s Halftime Show Performer
After it was announced that Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show this February, social media lit up with a wide variety of responses.
The "Suit & Tie" singer confirmed the news with a video co-starring his friend Jimmy Fallon, sharing how he would be performing on beloved halftime show Feb. 4, 2018 at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Timberlake's performance comes 13 years after the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson. During the performance, he ripped off part of Jackson's outfit, revealing her right breast.
For months, Jackson was catapulted into the spotlight, criticized for the moment. The incident, often referred to as Nipplegate was widely discusseed and led the immediate crackdown and widespread debate on perceived indecency in broadcasting.
It was such a controversial moment that the FCC fined CBS a record $550,000, which was fought in the Supreme Court, but later appealed and voided in a 2011 ruling.
But social media did not forget how Jackson was then banned from all CBS broadcasts, including the Grammy Awards that same year.
Janet Jackson fans rallied up in her defense...
When you find out @jtimberlake is doing the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/3qaJQ7IET8— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 23, 2017
So you let Janet Jackson take the fall and you get invited back? #whiteprivilege at its worst.— isabella (@bellabride73) October 23, 2017
But Janet got banned for life ???— TRICKS (@trickster29) October 23, 2017
This isn't right. Janet is banned for life, but Justin gets another chance?— The Feds Watchin (@DMJLM) October 23, 2017
The backlash you AND the @NFL are going to endure will be tremendous. This is the wrong climate for such foolishness. #JanetsLegacyMatters— Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 23, 2017
Some asked for a Timberlake apology:
Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show.— Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017
Apologize to @JanetJackson and then we’ll talk.— Harry A. Lewis (@halewis_) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist:
- "Lovestoned"— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017
- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology
- "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC)
Are you going to apologize publicly to @JanetJackson? That’s all I really care about.— With E. A. S. (@Esalo304) October 23, 2017
As somebody who’s been a @jtimberlake fan for a long time, I hope he plays his top request in Minneapolis: An apology to @JanetJackson.— Anil Dash (@anildash) October 23, 2017
Others were really happy for Justin...
THIS IS GONNA BE SOOO AWESOME??????????? Cant wait to see Justin?? pic.twitter.com/dEel4Qao9r— Trini FalPal ? (@Neuro2343) October 23, 2017
THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Devika (@SyalHotelCasino) October 23, 2017
October 23, 2017
So happy @jtimberlake is doing the Super Bowl! Can’t wait! ?????#lovehim— Katie (@rose198623) October 23, 2017
My heart is so happy and cannot wait for the SuperBowl and for the Halftime performance by the one and only and the best @jtimberlake!! ?— Heather Hill (@SportsQueen89) October 23, 2017
A few of Timberlake's fans wondered if the performance meant new music...
I wonder if there will be a new single to accompany this performance— Devika (@SyalHotelCasino) October 23, 2017
Hope you’re teasing new music cause... pic.twitter.com/8WPJ1HCiVu— Annalisa (@___Lisa_89) October 10, 2017
Uhhh @jtimberlake is doing the Super Bowl half time show?? Does this mean new music is on the way??? (Pls say yes)— krista (@kristahardy) October 23, 2017
Sooo since you doing this halftime show does this mean new music? does this mean a tour? I need more answers @jtimberlake thxs— annemarie (@annemariee16) October 23, 2017
And a few fans were kind of taken aback by Jimmy Fallon's reaction...
I’m so excited! Just like Jimmy! ??? YASSSS!! pic.twitter.com/Q5oZPhZXOs— cath♣️ (@catheb) October 23, 2017
Keep jimmy Fallon away from football— David (@dparish83) October 23, 2017
Please leave Jimmy at home.— Tim OBrien (@TWOBrien) October 23, 2017