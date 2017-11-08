Social Media Reacts to Justin Timberlake as Super Bowl LII’s Halftime Show Performer

After it was announced that Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show this February, social media lit up with a wide variety of responses.

The "Suit & Tie" singer confirmed the news with a video co-starring his friend Jimmy Fallon, sharing how he would be performing on beloved halftime show Feb. 4, 2018 at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Timberlake's performance comes 13 years after the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson. During the performance, he ripped off part of Jackson's outfit, revealing her right breast.

For months, Jackson was catapulted into the spotlight, criticized for the moment. The incident, often referred to as Nipplegate was widely discusseed and led the immediate crackdown and widespread debate on perceived indecency in broadcasting.

It was such a controversial moment that the FCC fined CBS a record $550,000, which was fought in the Supreme Court, but later appealed and voided in a 2011 ruling.

But social media did not forget how Jackson was then banned from all CBS broadcasts, including the Grammy Awards that same year.