Slipknot Postpones Concerts in Asia Following Coronavirus Fears

Heavy metal band Slipknot became the latest group to postpone concerts due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The group said they will postpone their tour of Asia, as well as Knotfest Japan. Mariah Carey, Green Day, BTS, Avril Lavigne and many others have either postponed or canceled international tours due to the global health crisis.

“In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan,” Slipknot’s statement read. “While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always come first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made. Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Knotfest Japan organizers issued a similar message on Twitter Thursday. The event was scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Makuhari Messe. Organizers said customers can keep their tickets, and they will be valid for the rescheduled concert. Details on the refund process will be revealed later.

“Slipknot, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused customers who have been looking forward to the festival,” organizers said.

Some of the biggest world tours this spring have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. K-pop superstars BTS were forced to postpone a three-night stand at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, but are expected to continue their tour in California. Green Day postponed dates in Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo, but have not announced a decision on their upcoming European tour stops.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” Green Day said in a statement. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

“I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” Lavigne wrote in her own statement about Asian tour dates. “My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

Mariah Carey rescheduled a Honolulu show for Hawaii due to international travel restrictions.

“Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” Carey tweeted. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

Almost 97,000 people in 81 countries have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 3,300 have died, reports CBS News.

Photo credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images