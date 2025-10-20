Singer Tells Camera Operator to ‘Get the F— Off the Stage’ During Concert

Mario is offering an apology after he yelled obscenities to a camera man recording him during a recent show. The Baltimore, Maryland native received online backlash for his behavior.

The singer was performing his hit 2002 single “Braid My Hair” at Big Fresno Fair on Saturday, Oct. 11 when the incident occurred. Video circulated online of the ordeal.

According to fan-captured TikTok footage, the R&B star was in the midst of performing the song when a cameraman, who has since been identified as Ryan Hudgins, appeared on the stage behind him. Mario abruptly stopped singing and said, “Yo, get the f— off the stage n—-. Get off the stage.”

The “How Could You” singer issued an apology on Instagram Stories the following day. He says it’s all a big misunderstanding after social media users slandered him for yelling at a cameraman who was seemingly doing his job.

“People are misinformed about the Fresno situation,” he began the post. “No one told us a cameraman was shooting my set. I got to the show 10 min before my performance and went on stage.” He added that he was distracted by seeing the cameraman repeatedly and “almost tripped” over the speaker to make sure he wasn’t walking in the same direction. He added that Hudgins “was too far down stage,” saying, “A cameraman is not supposed to be that far down stage unless he’s with you and shooting you that close for a reason. It really can throw you off. In the midst of all of that while walking back stage right, I got frustrated and that’s when I said, ‘Yo you gotta get the f— off the stage,’” he wrote.

Mario says he will “take accountability” for the way he reacted and described himself as a “0 to 100 type of person.” He continued: “This is why I stay out the way most of the time. I never want one recorded incident to wipe away the work I’ve done as a person to stay out of ya’ll mouths and the blogs!! I’ve performed under all types of circumstances. I’m a very professional person through and through. Anybody who works with me knows that.”

As for his apology, he rote: “To the cameraman, you got caught in the cross fire my boi and I’m sorry u had to experience that! It was nothing personal. You’re welcomed to come and shoot me on tour it will be ‘Nothing But Us’ tour and we can do it the right way! To the fans who were triggered i love u.”