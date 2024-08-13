Singer Mandojo Beaten to Death After Being Mistaken for Thief, Reports Say

A security guard is accused of killing singer Mandojo in a shocking incident. According to multiple news outlets, a man, later revealed to be a security officer, mistook the musician for a thief and beat him. Mandojo died as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack.

Multiple outlets — including TUKO, Mpasho, News Central and Within Nigeria — have reported the circumstances of his death, though many specifics have not made their way into media reports. Mpasho reports that Raphael Keneth Ndamanhwa allegedly attacked Mandojo while protecting the All Saints Parish Catholic Church in Nzuguni, Tanzania, on Sunday. Dodoma Region officials have arrested and questioned Ndamanhwa about the killing.

Mandojo was best known for his collaborations with Domokaya, such as "Wanok nok," "Dingi" and "Nikupe Nini." Domokaya mourned his friend's death in an emotional Instagram tribute. He noted that the killing occurred just over days ahead of Mandojo's birthday.

"I can't believe it. 22nd (of) this month is supposed to be your birthday," Domokaya wrote, per a Google Translate translation. "Aisee why! !! This is so sad. Rest in peace my brother [prayer hands emoji] May Allah give you eternal light, friend, brother, Mmandavaku."

Mandojo's age and exact cause of death were not publicly reported as of press time.