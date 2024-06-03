Singer Johnny Sonnier Seriously Injured in Car Maintenance Mishap

Sonnier was hurt when a car fell on him while he was working on it, and he remains hospitalized.

Singer Johnny Sonnier is in the hospital after suffering some serious injuries due to a car maintenance mishap. KJAS News reports that the Cajun musician was working on a vehicle when it fell off a ramp and landed on him. His wife stated that he was trapped underneath between the tire and running board.

Sonnier suffered broken bones in his abdomen and face from the accident — according to his wife — and he's now contracted pneumonia. She added that he currently has no mobility in his right arm and shoulder, but she and the doctors are hopeful this will only be temporary. He remains hospitalized at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses incurred from the tragic accident, with Sonnier's wife writing, "Johnny will be unable to work on his accordions or do anything for a long period of time and will remain in pain for some time."

"We're just asking for any help that may help to ease his burden as he worries about his bills and the vehicles at this time," she continued. "He builds accordions to help supplement income to pay bills which he will not be able to do for a very long time. We have stressed to him not to worry about that, but maybe by doing this, he will be able to concentrate on his health and less on anything else."

Sonnier is a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, and began playing instruments when he was a child. He went on to a respected musical career, and is known for songs such as "Chere Alice" and "The Devil Went Down to New Iberia," a remake of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels Band.