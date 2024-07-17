Rockstar Dies of Electrocution During Concert: Ayres Sasaki Was 35

Brazilian rock star Ayres Sasaki has passed away. The 35-year-old artist died during a live performance in Salinopolis, Brazil, on July 13, when an unexpected event led to his electrocution on stage.

The moment occurred when an enthusiastic fan, drenched in water, approached Sasaki for an embrace. The combination of the fan's wet clothing and a nearby electrical cable resulted in a lethal shock, causing the musician's almost instantaneous death. The exact circumstances leading to the fan's soaked condition remain a mystery.

Local authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the event, though details remain scarce. The singer's family, still grappling with the sudden loss, has chosen to withhold extensive comments pending the conclusion of the official inquiry. Rita Matos, Sasaki's aunt, shared with local media outlets, per The Sun, "What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press."

The Solar Hotel, which hosted the ill-fated concert, conveyed sorrow over Sasaki's passing. Management assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, stating, "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events."

Beyond his rock star persona, Sasaki led a multifaceted life as an accomplished architect and urban planner. He leaves behind his wife, Mariana, to whom he was married for less than a year.

Colleagues and friends speak highly of Sasaki as an exceptional talent with a relentless passion for his craft. Adriano Freitas, a fellow musician and close friend, reminisced about Sasaki's charisma and unparalleled musical skills. "We were friends in daily life, beyond music," Freitas remarked via the outlet. "(He was) a super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem." Freitas also highlighted Sasaki's reputation as the "king of encores" for his legendary 12-hour marathon performance.

Natto Almeida, a comedian and friend, noted Sasaki's warmth and politeness, predicting these qualities would form his enduring legacy. "What will definitely stand out about Sasaki is his good heart, very polite. I think this will be the lasting mark he leaves behind," Almeida told local news media.