Rock Singer Suffers Serious Eye Injury, Cancels Concert

A popular tribute band has been forced to cancel their upcoming concert after its lead singer suffered a serious injury. T-Rextasy, regarded as one of the world's top T-Rex tribute acts, canceled their planned show at the Isle of Wight's Shanklin Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 24 after lead singer Danielz, who performs the role of Marc Bolan, suffered a detached retina.

Although details of the incident are unclear, Vic Farrow, the theatre's booking manager, explained in a statement that Danielz "had an operation on his eye and was back performing" when he suddenly lost his vision. The rocker was later diagnosed with a detached retina, an emergency medical situation in which the retina, a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye, pulls away from its normal position, per the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a detached retina include reduced vision and the sudden appearance of floaters and flashes of light, and longer retinal detachment goes untreated, the greater your risk of permanent vision loss in the affected eye.

"It was terrible news. We understand the singer had an operation on his eye and was back performing, but then something happened yesterday (Friday) and he could not see out of his eye," Farrow said, according to the Isle of Wright County Press. "We don't really know the extent of the problem, but we all wish him the very best and we hope he returns to perform at Shanklin in the not-too-distant future. We were expecting more than 300 to come along to the show. It is not the first time we've had a last minute cancellation. It's just one of those very unfortunate things."

Due to the medical emergency, T-Rextasy was forced to cancel their scheduled appearance at the Shanklin Theatre, the venue announcing on social media, "Tonight's show T Rextasy is CANCELLED. The lead singer has suffered a detached retina." Immediately following the announcement, the venue's website updated to reflect the cancellation, listing the reason as illness.

In a statement, T-Rextasy's management explained, "Due to ill health, tonight's T-Rextasy show must, very regrettably, be cancelled. A sudden medical condition has left the band unable to perform. Please accept their apology and we are sorry for the disappointment." Further updates regarding Danielz's health have not been provided at this time. Promoters for the show said ticketholders would be refunded.