Olympic Gold Medalist's Husband Suffers Concerning Head Injury

Dustin Lance Black, the husband of Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, is opening up about a "serious head injury" that he's been battling. As TMZ reported, Black shared that he's doing better after being ordered by his doctors to "shut off his brain" in order to recover. While the screenwriter explained that he was on the mend, he did not offer further details about what led to the injury or what exactly has been plaguing him.

Black posted photos from a recent trip to Greece with Daley alongside a message about the injury that he's been dealing with as of late. He explained that he sustained a "serious head injury" a month ago and that it put him "out of commission." For some time, he was "showing little improvement." His doctors then told him to "shut off" his brain to see if that would help him in the healing process. As Black wrote, "This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

The Milk screenwriter continued to write that Daley took them to Greece for the past week and that it has helped him with the "shut off" part of his healing journey. Black wrote, "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise."

Black did not open up about what exactly led to his head injury. But, TMZ did report that he was punched in the head by Teddy Edwardes at a gay bar in London in August. The Daily Mail reported that the altercation occurred when Edwardes claimed that Black threw a drink in her face after she asked another person at the venue to leave her table. She alleged that she gave the writer a "little tap on the back of the head," saying on Instagram, 'I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with my friends last night, nothing crazy, and I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who... pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom. I didn't have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, it wasn't that violent, he got a little tap on the back of the head."

However, a source close to the couple claimed that Edwardes actually "punched" Black "in the back of the head." Edwardes was then removed from the club and police were called to the scene. According to The Sun, no arrests were made and the situation is still under investigation.