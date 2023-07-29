Rock Legend Milo Aukerman Suffers Heart Attack

Milo Aukerman is currently on the mend after suffering a "mild heart attack," revealed in a statement by the band. According to Pitchfork, the band had to cancel their upcoming European shows due to a health emergency.

"Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He's doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again," the band wrote. "Hope to see you soon."

No additional information has been shared about Aukerman's condition specifically, but the frontman did show up in a video on Saturday from the hospital. Aukerman and drummer Bill Stevenson confirmed that the singer is indeed alive, was in desperate need of a toothbrush and that the band will return to Europe as soon as possible.

Aukerman and Stevenson have been friends since grade school, with the drummer drafting him into the band after their founding in 1977 with guitarist Frank Navetta and bassist Tony Lombardo. Aukerman would leave the band and they would go on hiatus while the singer attended college, with Stevenson joining Black Flag in the meantime, Navetta burning his gear and moving, while sub frontman Ray Cooper and Lombardo continued performing together under the Ascendents name.

You can go through the band's history from there yourselves, but you can tell they've been through a lot but seem pretty close in general despite several breaks and changes over the years