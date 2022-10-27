Rihanna Seemingly Dropping New Song on Friday, Tied to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna fans and followers are ecstatic over the announcement that the pop star is making her long-awaited return to music with "Lift Me Up," the lead single on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T'Challa, the lead Black Panther from the first film. Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer at 43 in 2020. The song will be released on Oct. 28, before the movie opens on Nov. 11.

Little information is known about the exact style and sound of "Lift Me Up." However, fans have anticipated new music news since the announcement that Rihanna would perform for the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Instead of teasing a new song over her hiatus, Rhianna still has yet to release any new material, keeping the main focus on her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. While some fans speculated that her 14-minute halftime show would be nothing more than a makeup demo, others are expecting a full-on album announcement. Once people saw the news of "Lift Me" online, they didn't hesitate to share their happiness about the artist rejoining the music industry with what is sure to be a moving tribute to Boseman. The star hasn't released an album since Anti in 2016, with some fans proclaiming they've made it through the "Rihanna drought," and some declaring "Rihanna didn't stop the music after all." These are some of the best memes and reactions to Rihanna's announcement.