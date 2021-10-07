Rihanna Poised to Make Huge Business Move in 2022

Just weeks after her billionaire status was announced, Rihanna is set to bark on a huge business expansion. The Savage x Fenty owner reportedly has plans to open physical stores for her profitable lingerie line. Per the brand’s co-president and chief merchandising and design officer, it only makes sense. Business Insider reports that Christiane Pendarvis told Bloomberg during a Black in Focus Twitter series: “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022. Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

The new locations “will be our own physical stores,” Pendarvis continued, adding that they are also looking into stores overseas. “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union],” Pendarvis said. Pendarvis says it’s important for customers to have an in-store experience.

The ‘Rude Boy’ singer first launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand, in 2017. Her goal was to have a line targeted to women of color. Fenty Beauty has 40-plus foundation shades. Savage x Fenty was launched not too long after its beauty line. It’s a size-inclusive line for both men and women, with sizes from XS to 4XL.

Now, Rihanna wants to do more. “Seeing the imprint that she’s had, and the businesses and categories that she’s chosen to build brands in, it indicates there’s opportunity to take what she’s created and her approach probably more broadly across other categories,” Pendarvis said.

Per a recent Forbes feature of the star, the bulk of Rihanna’s wealth is a direct result of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, which she reportedly owns 50% in. Fenty Beauty is worth an estimated $2.8 billion, leaving Rihanna with an estimated $1.4 billion. Savage x Fenty is reportedly worth $270 million.