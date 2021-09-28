How Rihanna Feels About Being a Billionaire

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and she’s proud of it. The news came via an August 2021 Forbes Magazine article highlighting the Barbados-born singer’s success in music, acting, fragrance, cosmetics, and lingerie. According to the article, Rihanna is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, which makes her the richest female musician in the world.

The bulk of Rihanna’s financial wealth comes from her makeup brand Fenty, which she launched in 2017. She reportedly owns half of the brand and it’s worth an estimated $2.8 billion, leaving Rihanna with an estimated $1.4 billion.

The ‘We Found Love’ singer’s popular lingerie line Savage X Fenty was dropped just a few short years after her cosmetics line and sells a variety of lingerie, sexy toys, bodysuits, loungewear, and even offers options for men. Savage x Fenty is said to be worth $270 million.

Rihanna’s other income is a combination of her music carer, which includes extensive touring, acting roles including Ocean’s Eight, and other business ventures such as her fragrance line Rebel.

Of the feat, Rihanna is both humble and beams about hitting the billion-dollar mark. “It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she says in a recent interview. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Still, she says the status does frighten her a bit, telling Extra, “It’s scary,” she said. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

She intends to use a lot of her fortune to continue to give back to causes that are close to her. Her charity, Clara Lionel, supports and funds education & climate change programs around the world. She’s also a champion for survivors of domestic abuse, which she herself was a victim of.