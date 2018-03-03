Rick Ross Placed on Life Support After Possible Heart Attack

Rick Ross is reportedly relying on a life support machine after a possible heart attack, according to a report by TMZ.

The 42-year-old rapper was first taken to the hospital on Thursday for what was believed to be pneumonia. He was suffering from respiratory issues, and a visitor reportedly called 911 when he was found unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.”

Now, sources close to Ross have told TMZ that he has been placed on a treatment called ECMO — extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It is a means of oxygenating his blood outside of his body and then pumping it back in, essentially replacing the function of his heart and lungs. The outlet noted that this can often mean that the patient suffered from a heart attack, though there’s no official word yet.

Ross’ family has denied that he was hospitalized, and are now further denying that he’s on ECMO. Sources close to the “Hold Me Back” rapper say that he remains in a Miami-area hospital.

The 911 call from Ross’s home was made at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, and law enforcement sources said that they had responded. They said that the person they were called for regained consciousness while they were there, and became combative. However, they were ultimately taken to the hospital.

While Ross’ reps and family members deny his hospitalization, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child, told PEOPLE to “pray for him.”

In addition, fellow rapper Fat Trel posted an update on Instagram, cluing fans into Ross’s condition. “JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON ‘LIFE SUPPORT’… HE GOOD.”

Ross’s health has been a point of concern for him for many years. In October of 2011, he suffered from two seizures in one day and was hospitalized shortly thereafter. He blamed the incident on lack of sleep, but enacted a lifestyle and diet change afterwards. He lost 100 pounds, and spawned one of the internet’s favorite viral videos of all time.

In September of 2016, he discussed his changes with Men’s Health, saying that moderation is key.

“I’m happy,” Ross said. “I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places.”

“If I quit all the things I loved cold turkey, I knew it would only be so long before I went back to my old ways,” Ross continued. “My advice for anyone looking to lose weight is to not make it feel like a job.”