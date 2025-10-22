R&B Star Breaks Down in Tears on Podcast

Kevin McCall is struggling, at least according to a recent emotional interview. The singer and songwriter, who has collaborated with Chris Brown, says he’s embarrassed to be on government assistance and is calling on the “She Ain’t You” singer for help.

While appearing on the Back On Figg podcast, one moment has gone viral and is circulating on social media. During the interview, McCall spoke about his financial hardships, revealing that he relies on an EBT card and saying Brown has left him in the dust.

Holding the card up to the camera, he asked, “Why do I have an EBT card?” and followed with, “Can I get $25K for those four songs I owe you?” He cried during the interview.

But Brown isn’t buying the tears. He took to social media with a sarcastic clapback. Against a black background on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE.”

McCall and Brown reportedly fell out over disputes over song royalties. McCall’s personal struggles are long documented.

He is the biological father of America’s Next Top Model winner and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s eldest daughter, Marley. Weeks after Marley’s birth, they split, with Marcille accusing McCall of physical abuse. She went on to marry former Atlanta Mayoral candidate, Michael Sterling, who would legally adopt Marley. McCall hasn’t been in Marley’s life, nor his other child’s, according to the other child’s family members.

Marcille alleged she became pregnant by McCall during a brief courtship and he began abusing her during her pregnancy. “It took me a lot of time to even be able to get up the courage to talk about it because it’s embarrassing,” she said while she was hosting The Rickey Smiley Show in 2019.

“Coming from where I come from and being as astute and courageous as I am, you always feel like, ‘it can never be me.’ It wasn’t a relationship that lasted long enough for me to even know him,” Marcille stated. “[The abuse] didn’t start for me until I was pregnant with Marley. And then about a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop; it got worse,” Marcille explained as tears rolled down her face. “And it got worse with her.” She says the moment she knew she had to end things with McCall was when “Marley was actually in my arms once. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this no more.”