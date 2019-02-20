Rapper SLVMP CEE Dead at 24 Following Shooting

Texas rapper SLVMP CEE is dead at the age of 24 following a tragic shooting over the weekend that took his life.

According to the Star-Telegram, SLVMP CEE — real name Caleb Sims — was shot and killed while he sat in his car at the 4800 block of Eagle Trace Drive in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unidentified residents in the area reported that they saw two vehicles and a bag laying in the road, with shots going off as someone went for the bag. The car that Sims was sitting in was hit by a number of bullets. He was transported to a hospital nearby but was pronounced dead there.

We want to give a special thank you to @NicholeManna from the Ft.Worth Star Telegram , For taking the time to write a beautiful article on Caleb @Slvmpcee Sims. We are so grateful she took the time to find out how great Caleb was. #LONGLIVESLVMP //t.co/032f1zbzVJ — FREELABEL (@FreeLabelNet) February 20, 2019

At this time, the Fort Worth Police Department has not shared any details of the shooting, and no suspects have been reported to have been brought in.

Alex Mayo and Quincey Okafor are two men who worked with Sims on their music collective Free Label Network, and they spoke very highly of their fallen friend.

“When he first started working with us, he was rapping,” Mayo said of Sims. “He was basically just an artist but from there he started taking on more responsibilities and doing stuff behind the scenes. He was helping put together events and he was creating his own brand with the opportunities he was given. I admired that a lot.”

“The Dallas music scene, it’s very big right now,” Okafor then added. “We’re just a huge hub of talented people and it’s rare that you find people like Caleb who just support everyone. He always had a positive energy.”

The funeral services for Caleb @Slvmpcee Sims ,will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 @ 12:00 Noon at Rush Creek Church, 2530 SW Green Oaks Blvd. Arlington, TX 76017 The Viewing for Family & Friends will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019.#longliveslvmp pic.twitter.com/svw6A5WggU — FREELABEL (@FreeLabelNet) February 20, 2019

Fans of Sims have taken to memorializing him online, with one person writing, “I’m not sure how many lives have to be lost before gun violence is taken seriously. Rest in paradise Caleb Sims.”

“Everybody got the exact SAME story about him,” another person said. “He would literally go out of his way to support and show genuine love to the entire scene. That’s the reason I always tried to show love and put him on. He didn’t deserve to go out like this!”

Funeral services for Sims will be held on Friday at Rush Creek Church in Arlington, Texas.