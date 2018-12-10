Rapper/Singer Ty Dolla $ign Indicted on Cocaine Possession Charges

Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted on charges of cocaine possession, according to a report by TMZ.

The singer-rapper — whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. — could reportedly be facing over a decade in prison due to the new indictment. Court documents show that he has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of cannabis.

Griffin is in all the more trouble because the arrest was made in Fulton County, Georgia. The state is notoriously strict on drug laws and far less lenient than Griffin’s native California.

If he is convicted of these charges, Griffin is looking at up to 15 years in prison. He was arrested in early September while visiting Atlanta for a live performance. Body-cam footage of his arrest was published by TMZ, showing the heart-stopping moments when police ordered Griffin, Skrillex and the rest of their entourage out of their van.

Drug dogs were on the scene, barking and leading officers directly into the van. Griffin and all of his fellow travellers kept quiet as police asked them if there were any drugs in the car. They were all patted down and searched in turn — the footage even shows an officer rifling through Skrillex’s hat looking for contraband.

Finally, the officer pulled a Backwoods Cigar pouch out of Griffin’s backpack, which apparently contained the drugs. Nothing is visible in the video, however, and Griffin is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The officer wearing the body-cam begins by saying that he smelled marijuana from the van. He asks Griffin if they have been smoking.

“I smoked earlier,” he admits casually.

In the end, the rapper is led to a police car in handcuffs. At the time, he was reportedly released without charges. His indictment comes over three months later.

Griffin has not acknowledged the indictment on social media, though his fans have rallied around the hashtag “Free Ty” and “Free Ty Dolla Sign.”