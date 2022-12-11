Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.

Monterroso was last seen alive leaving her office in Guatemala City, the country's capital and largest city. She was found in a car without license plates after local residents reported seeing the vehicle, reports The U.S. Sun. National Civil Police officers arrived on the scene.

The performer's death was later confirmed by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Prosecutors said the barrel was secured with rope. Although police started a murder investigation, police have not named a suspect or possible motive for the case. Residents have claimed that Monterroso's body was found with signs of extreme violence and "some kind of liquid" in the barrel, but police have not publicly confirmed either claim.

The disturbing case has inspired protests and marches. People joined a march that began at the Torres de Tribunales and ended at the Plaza de las Ninas in front of the National Palace, calling for an investigation into Monterroso's death, reports The Journal. "This one goes to memory, this one goes to the absent so that they are present. This one goes for those who are no longer here," the protesters sang, according to activist Ruda Mujeres.

Monterroso started her career in 2013 and was a founder of the women's freestyle rap movement in Guatemala. She released her first album in 2016 and was also a soccer player and animal rights activist. She used her social media platform to promote veterinary clinics.