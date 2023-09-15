Rapper Kenjuan McDaniel Accused of Murdering Man and Making Song About It

A Nevada rapper was arrested on murder charges after police say he confessed to the murder in the lyrics of one of his songs. Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was taken into police custody on Aug. 29 after his song "Fadee Free" contained details about the September 2021 murder of Randall Wallace that were not publicly released.

Prior to his arrest, McDaniel had been considered a person of interest in Wallace's murder. Wallace was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. local time on September 18, 2021, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to The Washington Post, "police said at the time that they thought Wallace had been in an argument with three other people before the shooting." Wallace was connected to the crime in part due to a vehicle that matched the description of one used during the crime, according to a redacted arrest warrant, per CNN. However, it wasn't until McDaniel released a music video for his song "Fadee Free" on July 19 that his connection to the crime became more apparent.

"Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder. This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. ... Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge," the warrant said. The warrant also included lyrics that investigators say show McDaniels' guilt.

"Brought it with that fire, hear that 'ah', see your body twitching," McDaniels, who goes by the name "TheBiggestFinn 4800" on his YouTube channel, raps in the song. Police say that lyric matches with reports that Wallace twitched as he died after being shot, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Another lyric, "Parked the car, double back on feet, the smartest way to slide, drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod'," also reportedly lines up with the murder. Police also said McDaniel reenacted elements of the killing that were "consistent with evidence at the scene" in the music video for the song.

"The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video. The music video further validated the results of the investigation," the warrant states.



McDaniel s currently charged with open murder and remains in custody. He appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.