Rapper and His 5-Year-Old Daughter Murdered: Latest on Tragic Deaths of G$ Lil Ronnie and R’Mani Smith

A popular Texas-based rapper and his 5-year-old daughter are dead following a shooting at a northern Texas car wash.

Ronnie “LilRonnie” Sibley, who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter, R’mani, were killed in broad daylight in the shooting at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill on March 3, family confirmed. Two suspects are in custody.

Forest Hill police said the shooting took place just before 11 a.m. as the rapper and his young daughter were parked at the car wash. A preliminary investigation found that two suspects exited a white four-door Kia and opened fire on Sibley’s vehicle, TMZ and WFAA. Witnesses said they heard around 20 to 30 gunshots, local station KTVT reported, and still images obtained by TMZ showed Sibley running across the parking lot as two men chased him.

Officers who responded to the scene attempted life saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead. Family later identified the victims as Sibley and his daughter, who had been dropped off to her father just minutes before the shooting, family said, according to Fox 4.

The two suspects who fled the scene have since been arrested by police. Adonis Robinson, 24, was taken into custody Thursday in Livingston, Texas by the Texas Rangers, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is facing a murder charge. Jakobie Russell, 21, was arrested Friday and is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on charges of capital murder and assault of a pregnant woman. Robinson is currently being held with no bond, while Russell is being held with bond set at $1.5 million.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Sibley’s aunt Stella Houston said the rapper “didn’t target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around rapping… Why would you target him? Why would you target him? He didn’t bother nobody. And a baby? His baby?”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help support R’Mani’s mother, who has been left “devastated beyond words. In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, the mother is left not only grieving the loss of her beloved daughter and partner but also struggling to

support her household during this difficult time.” The page has raised more than $52,000 to “provide financial support” for R’Mani’s mother “as she navigates this overwhelming loss and tries to rebuild her life.”

Along with R’Mani, Sibley was also dad to a 12-year-old daughter.