R. Kelly: Judge Sets $1 Million Bond for ‘Ignition’ Singer

R. Kelly was in a Chicago courtroom Saturday after he was arrested on 10 counts of sexual abuse late Friday. A judge has set his bond for $1 million.

Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke ordered Kelly to post $100,000 to be released or he will have to remain in jail until his trial starts, reports The Associated Press. The “Ignition” singer was also ordered to hand over his passport, meaning a planned European tour will have to cancelled.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told Lyke his client is not a flight risk with a reference to Kelly’s song “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly,” Greenberg said, adding that Kelly “really doesn’t have any more money” and suggesting his wealth was mismanaged. He also denied any European tour was planned.

Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the alleged abuse of four victims, including at least three minors, from 1998 to 2000. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the charges early Friday morning.

After Saturday’s hearing, the prosecution released four documents outlining the allegations for the charges and Kelly’s relationships with the alleged victims.

The first victim said she met Kelly when she was 16 years old in 1998. They met at a restaurant where she celebrating a birthday, and Kelly’s manager gave the girl his business card. Her mother took the card, but the daughter took it from her mother’s purse and called Kelly. The singer sent her instructions and money, which she believed was taxi fare. She told prosecutors she had sex with Kelly at his studio multiple times over a year.

Another victim claimed she met Kelly when she was 16 at his 2008 trial on child pornography charges. The girl asked Kelly for an autograph and he invited her to his Olympia Fields home. According to the documents, they had sex several times, and Kelly also slapped, choked and spit on her.

A Chicago hairdresser told prosecutors she met Kelly in 2003 and tried to force her to five him oral sex. She pulled away, but Kelly ejaculated and spit in her face, prosecutors said.

The fourth document includes details from an interview with a witness who told police about a tape of Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The witness gave prosecutors the tape, which includes the girl repeatedly saying her age, according to the documents.

According to ABC7, Kelly could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison for each count if convicted. A judge could order Kelly to serve the sentences consecutively, meaning the singer could spend up to 70 years in prison.

Kelly, 52, has maintained his innocence. After the hearing, Greenberg told reporters, “He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”

The singer is due back in court on Monday.

The charges came a week after attorney Michael Avenatti said he turned over a tape of Kelly having sex with an underage girl, but it is not clear if any of the charges are related to that tape. The charges also come less than two months after Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly, a documentary series that covered the sexual misconduct allegations Kelly has faced for more than two decades.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images