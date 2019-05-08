Prodigy Singer Keith Flint’s Death May Not Have Been Suicide, Coroner Says

Prodigy singer Keith Flint’s death was said to be a suicide, but now the coroner says it may not have been.

Too Fab reports that initially the signs seemed to point to Flint taking his own life, citing drugs and alcohol in his system, and the fact that he was found having been hanged.

No foul play or third party involvement was suspected, thus leading authorities to speculate that Flint may have taken his own life.

However, Essex senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray is ruling the 49-year-old’s death an “open conclusion,” saying, “We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date.”

“I’ve considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death,” she added.

“Having regard to all the circumstances I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that,” Beasley-Murray also said.

She then implied that Flint’s death may have come about after he was possibly “larking around and it all went horribly wrong.”

“I’m going to conclude an open conclusion,” Beasley-Murray continued. “We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date and so that’s why I’m going to record an open conclusion.

“He clearly was extremely popular. He was much-loved by so many fans. It’s been very touching to see that, and of course I’m aware of the funeral service that was held in Bocking,” she concluded, as shared by The Guardian.

Previously, coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe issued an statement on Flint’s death, saying, “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.”

Flint’s band mates also commented on death following the initial reports, with an Instagram post from Liam Howlett reading, “The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked , f—in angry , confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother Liam.”

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed,” read a separate statement from the entire band posted on Twitter.

